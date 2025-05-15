China's Premier Calls for Economic Stability

In a significant meeting reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China's Premier Li Qiang underscored the importance of precise governmental support for businesses engaged in trade. He highlighted the government's commitment to stabilizing employment as a top priority.

Li Qiang further called for a boost in domestic consumption, stressing the need for policies that will drive internal demand and ensure economic resilience amid global uncertainties.

The Premier also advocated for expanding effective investment strategies to enhance economic growth, urging initiatives that would invigorate various economic sectors and provide a stable employment landscape.

