India Pushes for Self-Reliant Quantum Technology Ecosystem at CSIR-NPL Meeting

On May 6, 2025, the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), India's premier institute for measurement and standards, hosted a pivotal "Focused Interaction Meeting on Indigenous Approaches to Quantum Technologies, Measurements, and Standardization." The event brought together over 40 distinguished delegates from diverse government ministries, research institutions, and strategic sectors to discuss the urgent need for homegrown standards and measurement capabilities in the rapidly growing field of quantum technologies.

Key Participants and Leadership

The meeting featured key figures such as Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder of HCL and Chairman of the Mission Governing Board for India's National Quantum Mission (NQM), Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, and Dr. Sivakumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). Other attendees included representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), among others.

The event marked a crucial step in advancing India's ambitions in quantum technologies, with an emphasis on building indigenous measurement standards and capabilities to support the growing quantum sector. The discussions underscored the need for precise metrology and standardization frameworks to ensure the successful deployment of quantum technologies across sectors like telecommunications, defence, aerospace, and cryptography.

Quantum Technologies: A National Imperative

India’s quantum technology ambitions are growing rapidly, and the meeting provided a platform for leading experts to explore the pathways for making India self-reliant in this critical field. The focus was on the vital role of indigenous quantum technologies, with an emphasis on characterizing, calibrating, validating, and certifying these emerging technologies.

As quantum technologies hold the potential to revolutionize industries by enhancing computing power, communication security, and data processing, the participants highlighted the importance of developing national-level standards. The government’s National Quantum Mission (NQM) aims to position India as a global leader in quantum research, and establishing robust metrology standards is seen as a key enabler of this mission.

Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, delivered a compelling keynote on "Quantum Metrology and Metrology for Quantum Technologies," explaining NPL’s role in India's National Quality Infrastructure (NQI). Prof. Achanta emphasized the urgency of establishing quantum metrology frameworks to ensure India's leadership in quantum technologies. He outlined CSIR-NPL’s ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts, particularly its work on developing new quantum standards, which could pave the way for India to emerge as a strong player in the global quantum technology ecosystem.

The Role of Metrology in Quantum Technologies

The discussions at the event centered around the importance of four pillars critical for the advancement of quantum technologies: characterization/calibration, standardization, validation, and certification. The participants agreed that to successfully integrate quantum technologies into practical applications, it was essential to develop these pillars domestically, ensuring that Indian quantum technologies are reliable, secure, and internationally competitive.

Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, a pivotal figure in India's quantum mission, echoed these sentiments in his keynote address on "Accelerating the Indigenization Quotient in Quantum Technologies through Certification and Characterization." He reiterated the need for India to develop a sovereign quantum ecosystem with homegrown standards, metrology, and certification mechanisms. Dr. Chowdhry advocated for a collaboration between key institutions under the NQM, including CSIR-NPL, C-DOT, and IIT-M, to build a comprehensive policy framework that integrates standardization and metrology into India's quantum technology roadmap.

Strategic Collaborations and Military Involvement

A unique aspect of the meeting was the active participation of the Indian Armed Forces, represented by Maj. Gen. Subhasis Das of the Indian Army and Rear Admiral T. Ajit of the Indian Navy. Both military leaders stressed the critical importance of quantum technologies, particularly for secure communication and quantum cryptography. They emphasized the need for close collaboration between defense institutions and research organizations to develop cutting-edge quantum solutions tailored to India's security needs.

The military's involvement highlights the growing interest in applying quantum technologies for national defense, underscoring the urgency of developing India-specific standards that are both secure and robust for military use. These standards, particularly in the areas of quantum communication and cryptography, are vital for ensuring the safety and integrity of India's defense infrastructure.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant India

Throughout the event, a common theme emerged: the drive for a self-reliant, "Aatmnirbhar" Bharat. The participants emphasized that the success of India's quantum mission would not only depend on technological development but also on the creation of indigenous standards and measurement systems. These efforts will ensure that India has the technological sovereignty to lead in the global quantum race.

The collaborative nature of the meeting highlighted the importance of partnerships between academic institutions, research organizations, government bodies, and industry players. Representatives from organizations such as C-DOT and TEC expressed a strong willingness to collaborate with CSIR-NPL in the development of India-specific standards and technical documentation required for the upcoming quantum revolution.

Strengthening India's Quantum Ecosystem

The "Focused Interaction Meeting on Indigenous Approaches to Quantum Technologies" provided a significant platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for accelerating India's progress in quantum technologies. The meeting highlighted the critical role of metrology, standardization, and certification in fostering a strong and secure quantum ecosystem.

With the backing of key leaders and institutions, India is poised to take bold steps in creating indigenous quantum technologies that will not only enhance its technological sovereignty but also enable India to lead the world in quantum innovations. As the National Quantum Mission moves forward, the development of national standards will play a crucial role in ensuring the success and global competitiveness of India's quantum technologies.

The event underscored the need for continued collaboration and focused efforts to accelerate India's journey towards becoming a global leader in quantum research and technology, driven by its own standards and metrology frameworks. With this meeting, India has reaffirmed its commitment to building a self-reliant, resilient, and secure quantum ecosystem for the future.