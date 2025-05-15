Left Menu

The Ongoing Impact of Nakba: A 75-Year Struggle

Palestinians commemorate Nakba Day, marking the loss of their land after the 1948 war. Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank have displaced hundreds of thousands, echoing the Nakba's impact. The conflict shapes Palestinian identity and their relationship with Israel, amid ongoing violence and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:28 IST
Palestinians marked Nakba Day on Thursday, reflecting on the loss of their ancestral lands following the 1948 conflict that birthed the state of Israel. This day has remained a pivotal moment in Palestinian history, strongly influencing their national identity for over 75 years.

Recent Israeli military operations in Gaza and the West Bank have once again forced the displacement of numerous Palestinians, harking back to the original Nakba's painful impact. The ongoing violence has left swathes of Gaza destroyed, with many citizens finding refuge in makeshift shelters under dire conditions.

In the West Bank, substantial Israeli military operations have forced tens of thousands from their homes, leaving refugee camps devastated and devoid of basic amenities. As forcible transfer continues, international scrutiny and criticism are mounting, adding layers to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

