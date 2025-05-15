Lightning Strike Injures Four Security Personnel in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a lightning strike injured four security personnel during anti-Naxal operations, authorities reported on Thursday. The incident left two CRPF officers, second command officer MP Singh and assistant commandant Subir Mandal, along with Jharkhand Jaguar's assistant sub-inspectors Sudesh and Chandan Hansda, in need of medical attention.

The lightning struck in the Saranda forest, located roughly 1.5 km from the Baliba CRPF camp, in the midst of heavy rainfall. The unexpected weather conditions exacerbated the challenges faced during the operation.

All injured personnel were promptly transported to a Noamundi medical facility for treatment as efforts to ensure the safety and recovery of the officers continue. The authorities have yet to release further updates on their condition.

