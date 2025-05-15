Left Menu

SGPC Provides Aid After Tragic Incident in Punjab

The SGPC has announced financial aid for a family affected by a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab. Sukhwinder Kaur, who was severely injured along with her family, succumbed to her injuries. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed condolences and announced a support of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:43 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced a financial package for a family affected by a recent Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur district. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami confirmed that Rs 5 lakh will be granted to the family that lost a member during the incident.

Last Friday, Sukhwinder Kaur and her family members received severe burn injuries when debris from a Pakistani intrusion fell on their home in Khai Pheme Ke village, igniting a fire. Lakhwinder Singh, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and their son Monu Singh were affected.

Sukhwinder Kaur unfortunately passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. Dhami expressed his grief over the incident, acknowledging the family's significant loss and pledging SGPC's financial support to aid their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

