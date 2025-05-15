SGPC Provides Aid After Tragic Incident in Punjab
The SGPC has announced financial aid for a family affected by a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab. Sukhwinder Kaur, who was severely injured along with her family, succumbed to her injuries. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed condolences and announced a support of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family.
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced a financial package for a family affected by a recent Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur district. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami confirmed that Rs 5 lakh will be granted to the family that lost a member during the incident.
Last Friday, Sukhwinder Kaur and her family members received severe burn injuries when debris from a Pakistani intrusion fell on their home in Khai Pheme Ke village, igniting a fire. Lakhwinder Singh, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and their son Monu Singh were affected.
Sukhwinder Kaur unfortunately passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. Dhami expressed his grief over the incident, acknowledging the family's significant loss and pledging SGPC's financial support to aid their recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead
Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal
Tragic Incident Raises Questions: The Untimely Death of a Nepalese Student in Bhubaneswar
Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi: Mother and Daughters Found Hanging
Tragic Incident in Riga Village: Man Takes Own Life