SGPC Provides Aid After Tragic Incident in Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced a financial package for a family affected by a recent Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur district. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami confirmed that Rs 5 lakh will be granted to the family that lost a member during the incident.

Last Friday, Sukhwinder Kaur and her family members received severe burn injuries when debris from a Pakistani intrusion fell on their home in Khai Pheme Ke village, igniting a fire. Lakhwinder Singh, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and their son Monu Singh were affected.

Sukhwinder Kaur unfortunately passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. Dhami expressed his grief over the incident, acknowledging the family's significant loss and pledging SGPC's financial support to aid their recovery.

