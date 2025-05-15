India Celebrates Vaishakha Buddha Purnima 2025 with Global Buddhist Community

In a vibrant tribute to one of the most sacred days in Buddhism, the ceremonial inauguration of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima 2025 was held on May 15 at the prestigious Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. This spiritually significant occasion, also known as Triple Blessed Day, marks the Birth, Enlightenment, and Mahāparinirvāna of Lord Shākyamuni Buddha.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the event saw a convergence of spiritual leaders, dignitaries, scholars, diplomats, and practitioners from across the globe, all united by the timeless teachings of the Buddha.

A Tribute to India's Sacred Role

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his keynote speech, he highlighted India’s sacred status as the land of the Buddha’s journey and the modern steward of his enduring teachings. “India is not just the land of Buddha’s birth—it is the steward of his universal message of non-violence, mindfulness, and the Middle Path,” Shekhawat affirmed, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of global spiritual leadership.

Minister Shekhawat emphasized India’s continued efforts in promoting Buddhist diplomacy. One of the most significant cultural outreaches has been the exposition of Holy Buddha Relics, which have toured countries such as Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. In Vietnam alone, more than 1.8 million devotees paid homage to the relics over the past ten days. “These expositions are not just ceremonial—they are acts of deep spiritual connection and cultural diplomacy,” he noted.

Inclusive Message of Peace and Power

Guest of Honour, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, offered profound reflections on the Buddha's universal message. “One need not be Buddhist to follow the Buddha. His wisdom is a guiding light for all,” he said, stressing that Buddhism is more a way of life than a religion, providing guidance through moral and philosophical depth.

He also invoked Prime Minister Modi’s stance on peace and strength. “India has given the world the teachings of Buddha, not war. Yet, if peace is threatened, India will wield its strength—‘shakti’—to preserve it,” Rijiju declared, reflecting a balance of moral authority and national resolve.

Distinguished Attendance and Global Representation

The ceremony was attended by over 600 guests, including monks, nuns, lay followers, and Buddhist students. Notably, ambassadors of Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka were honoured at the event, along with delegates from Laos, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, and Cambodia, symbolizing the widespread reverence for the Buddha and India's enduring cultural ties with Buddhist nations.

In his welcome address, Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General of the IBC, shared an inspirational discourse on the 47 Sanskrit qualities of the Buddha, drawn from rare literary sources. These verses, often chanted during Vesak observances, elevate the spiritual significance of the event.

Abhijit Halder, Director General of the IBC, shared the Ministry’s recent success in preventing the auction of the Piprahwa relics, sacred Buddhist artefacts from ancient Kapilavastu. “It was the power and blessings of the Buddha that averted this,” he expressed, crediting spiritual intervention and proactive diplomacy.

Insightful Dialogues and Artistic Homage

A panel discussion on “Application of Buddha Dhamma in Conflict Resolution” featured Buddhist scholars including Geshe Dorji Damdul, Prof. Hira Paul Gang Negi, and Prof. Bimlendra Kumar, who delved into how ancient wisdom can address modern societal and geopolitical crises.

A soul-stirring special address by Ven. Gyaltsen Samten invoked the moral courage of Buddha’s path, while Ms. Subhadra Desai’s devotional rendition of the Ratana Sutta further imbued the event with serenity and spiritual depth.

Exhibitions and Cultural Celebration

The event showcased two significant exhibitions:

Comparative Buddhist Art History of India, and

Life and Teachings of the Buddha—both previously featured at the UN Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam. In addition, documentaries illustrating the spread of the Dhamma across Asia and footage from the sacred relic tours were screened, offering a rich audio-visual experience of the Buddha’s enduring legacy.

The grand finale featured a mesmerizing cultural performance by Guru Alpana Nayak and her troupe, blending classical dance and devotional art to celebrate the spiritual richness of Buddhism.

A Celebration of Unity, Heritage, and Peace

The inauguration of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima 2025 was not merely a ceremonial gathering—it was a celebration of shared values, spiritual solidarity, and cultural diplomacy. As India continues to uphold and share the teachings of the Buddha with the world, events like this reinforce the global call for compassion, peace, and mutual respect.