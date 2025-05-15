AFMS Enhances Eye Care with State-of-the-Art Laser Surgery Facility at Apex Hospital

In a remarkable advancement in military healthcare, the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, alongside the Director General of Medical Services (Army), Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, officially inaugurated a cutting-edge Femto-LASIK Suite at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment. This facility signifies a major leap forward in ophthalmic treatment options available to military personnel and their dependents.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by a detailed walkthrough of the new suite, showcasing its advanced technology and the transformative impact it promises for eye care in the armed forces. The Femto-LASIK Suite is equipped with the latest laser systems designed to perform highly precise and customised laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgeries. This modern treatment enables correction of refractive errors—such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism—thus allowing eligible patients to live spectacle-free.

Precision and Customisation in Eye Surgery

The newly introduced Femto-LASIK technology distinguishes itself by offering tailor-made vision correction. Unlike traditional LASIK, femtosecond lasers ensure minimal invasion, increased precision, and faster recovery times. The suite also supports advanced diagnostic tools to accurately map the corneal surface, allowing for highly individualised treatment plans that reduce postoperative complications and enhance outcomes.

This suite is specifically geared towards addressing the needs of young and middle-aged adult patients, including soldiers who require unencumbered vision for combat and operational efficiency. The precision of this technology also makes it suitable for managing borderline refractive errors and certain corneal pathologies that may not have been correctable by earlier-generation techniques.

A Commitment to Modern, Patient-Centric Care

The establishment of this facility underlines the Armed Forces' commitment to providing world-class healthcare infrastructure for its personnel. With the Army Hospital (R&R) serving as the apex referral and tertiary care center of the AFMS, this addition strengthens its role as a leader in military medical innovation.

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair emphasized that such advancements not only modernize the existing clinical infrastructure but also resonate with the broader vision of ensuring the highest standard of care for soldiers and their families. Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the Femto-LASIK Suite reflects the Armed Forces' resolve to continuously adopt the latest in medical science to improve quality of life.

Enhancing Operational Readiness Through Health

Clear vision is a critical requirement for operational readiness, especially in high-stakes military environments. By offering corrective eye procedures at an advanced level, the Army Hospital (R&R) contributes directly to the enhanced deployability and effectiveness of armed personnel.

In addition to treating standard refractive errors, the facility is expected to play a pivotal role in research and training, ensuring that AFMS specialists remain at the forefront of technological advancements in ophthalmology.

As the Indian Armed Forces continue to adopt state-of-the-art medical solutions, this Femto-LASIK Suite stands as a testament to their forward-looking healthcare strategy—one that values innovation, precision, and above all, the well-being of its service members.