AI Nexus in Abu Dhabi: Unveiling the Future of Artificial Intelligence

In a strategic move to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, the United Arab Emirates unveiled a groundbreaking 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi. The announcement coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations on technological fronts.

The Commerce Department emphasized the significance of this campus, recognizing it as the largest AI facility outside the United States. It is poised to become a hub for U.S. hyperscale companies and major enterprises seeking regional computing power with a global reach.

This development marks a significant step forward in the UAE's ambition to build a formidable data center infrastructure, essential for AI model development and to set the stage for substantial economic and technological advancements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)