AI Nexus in Abu Dhabi: Unveiling the Future of Artificial Intelligence

The UAE-US collaboration led to the unveiling of a 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi during President Trump's visit, aiming to bolster data center infrastructure crucial for AI model development. The facility, the largest outside the US, seeks to attract US hyperscalers and major global enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST
In a strategic move to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, the United Arab Emirates unveiled a groundbreaking 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi. The announcement coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations on technological fronts.

The Commerce Department emphasized the significance of this campus, recognizing it as the largest AI facility outside the United States. It is poised to become a hub for U.S. hyperscale companies and major enterprises seeking regional computing power with a global reach.

This development marks a significant step forward in the UAE's ambition to build a formidable data center infrastructure, essential for AI model development and to set the stage for substantial economic and technological advancements in the region.

