Left Menu

U.S. and UAE Forge AI Acceleration Partnership

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have established a framework for an AI acceleration partnership, aiming to enhance collaboration on critical technologies. The announcement came from the U.S. Commerce Department during President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:38 IST
U.S. and UAE Forge AI Acceleration Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is taking a significant step forward in AI technology by joining forces with the United Arab Emirates. The two nations have agreed on a new framework to accelerate their cooperation on critical technologies. This move, announced by the U.S. Commerce Department, coincides with President Donald Trump's diplomatic visit to the Middle East.

The partnership aims to advance both countries' capabilities in AI technology, a crucial component of modern economic and security infrastructures. It promises to strengthen ties and encourage further technological innovations and investments between the U.S. and the UAE.

As global competition in AI intensifies, this collaboration represents a strategic effort to lead in the development and deployment of critical technologies that could shape the future of multiple industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025