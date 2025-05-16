Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Slashes Interest Rates

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate to 8.50% due to stable inflation within target, with potential for future cuts. The decision was reached unanimously by the central bank's governing board.

16-05-2025
The Bank of Mexico announced a significant reduction in its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, lowering it by 50 basis points to 8.50%. This move comes as inflation remains within the central bank's target range.

The central bank signaled the possibility of continuing with similar rate cuts in upcoming monetary policy meetings, in response to the economic conditions.

The decision to lower the interest rate was agreed upon unanimously by the five-member governing board of the central bank, reflecting a coordinated approach to monetary policy.

