Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Eyes Short-term Inflation Surge Amid Economic Growth

The Bank of Mexico anticipates higher inflation due to taxes on sugary drinks and tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite this, the central bank maintains that these effects are temporary. It has paused interest rate cuts and extended the timeline for hitting its inflation target until the second quarter of 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:39 IST
Bank of Mexico Eyes Short-term Inflation Surge Amid Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico has adjusted its inflation forecasts, taking into account the impact of taxes on sugary beverages and new tariffs on Chinese imports. According to minutes from the bank's February meeting, most board members believe these effects will be temporary.

In a significant policy decision earlier this month, the central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7%, marking its first pause since mid-2024. The bank, known as Banxico, revised its timeline for reaching the 3% inflation target to the second quarter of 2027, extending from earlier projections.

The minutes highlighted sluggish declines in service prices, such as rents and restaurants, as a factor in the updated inflation forecast and the rate pause decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026