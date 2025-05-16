NATO's 5% Defense Spending Takeover
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that NATO members aim to allocate 5% of their GDP toward defense spending over the next decade. This decision was revealed during his appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity,' highlighting a unified commitment among member countries to bolster military expenditure.
NATO member countries have collectively committed to a significant defense spending surge, targeting 5% of their GDP over the upcoming decade. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in military expenditure strategies among the transatlantic alliance.
The declaration was televised during Rubio's appearance on Fox News' popular program 'Hannity.' The commitment underscores a unified resolve to strengthen military capabilities and counter rising global threats.
This robust approach aligns NATO's defense agenda for the future, with increased spending expected to enhance operational readiness and strategic presence across regions.
