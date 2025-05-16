NATO's 5% Defense Spending Takeover

NATO member countries have collectively committed to a significant defense spending surge, targeting 5% of their GDP over the upcoming decade. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in military expenditure strategies among the transatlantic alliance.

The declaration was televised during Rubio's appearance on Fox News' popular program 'Hannity.' The commitment underscores a unified resolve to strengthen military capabilities and counter rising global threats.

This robust approach aligns NATO's defense agenda for the future, with increased spending expected to enhance operational readiness and strategic presence across regions.

