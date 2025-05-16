Legal Battle Over Maratha Quota: Bombay High Court Reviews New Pleas

The Bombay High Court has constituted a three-judge special bench to evaluate pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 2024 Maratha reservation law. This decision follows a directive from the Supreme Court.

The act, which grants a 10% reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community, has been pivotal in Maharashtra's political discussions, especially during recent elections. The special bench, consisting of Justices Ravindra Ghuge, N J Jamadar, and Sandeep Marne, will address public interest litigations and petitions concerning the law.

The timing is critical, as students appearing for the 2025 NEET exams argue the law's delay impacts their right to fair admissions. The SEBC Act, integral to Eknath Shinde's administration's agenda, was created after the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission's report justified the need for additional Maratha reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)