Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Pakistan-Based Drug Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police has dismantled a significant Pakistan-based drug smuggling ring, controlled by ISI and led by a UK-based handler. They arrested Indian operative Amarjot Singh and seized 85 kg of heroin. Further investigations are underway to uncover more links in the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:06 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Pakistan-Based Drug Smuggling Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling operation, arresting an Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin. The operation was reportedly managed by a UK-based drug handler.

The arrested, identified as Amarjot Singh from Amritsar Rural, was allegedly receiving drug consignments from across the border and distributing them throughout Punjab. His residence was said to be a key stash point, according to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are being conducted to trace the backward and forward linkages of this network. Police anticipate more arrests and drug recoveries, reinforcing their commitment to combat the drug menace in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025