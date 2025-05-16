Punjab Police Dismantles Major Pakistan-Based Drug Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling operation, arresting an Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin. The operation was reportedly managed by a UK-based drug handler.

The arrested, identified as Amarjot Singh from Amritsar Rural, was allegedly receiving drug consignments from across the border and distributing them throughout Punjab. His residence was said to be a key stash point, according to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are being conducted to trace the backward and forward linkages of this network. Police anticipate more arrests and drug recoveries, reinforcing their commitment to combat the drug menace in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)