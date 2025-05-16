Six Terrorists Neutralized in Focused Kashmir Operations
In south Kashmir, security forces successfully neutralized six terrorists over three days following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The operations, a result of heightened focus and coordination among security agencies, took place in Shopian and Tral, highlighting the agencies' ongoing efforts to thwart terrorism in the region.
In a targeted series of operations across south Kashmir, security forces have eliminated six terrorists within three days. This decisive action follows a grim attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, intensifying the region's anti-terror efforts, officials disclosed on Friday.
The operations occurred in Shopian and Tral as security agencies refined their strategies, incorporating actionable intelligence and significantly increasing their operational tempo. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi, emphasized the importance of coordination and intelligence sharing in accomplishing these missions.
Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding of Victor Force, highlighted the strategic importance of these neutralizations. The high-altitude positioning of terrorists, detected via intelligence, prompted proactive deployments, culminating in the elimination of six assailants, effectively disrupting their potential future attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
