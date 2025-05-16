Six Terrorists Neutralized in Focused Kashmir Operations

In a targeted series of operations across south Kashmir, security forces have eliminated six terrorists within three days. This decisive action follows a grim attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, intensifying the region's anti-terror efforts, officials disclosed on Friday.

The operations occurred in Shopian and Tral as security agencies refined their strategies, incorporating actionable intelligence and significantly increasing their operational tempo. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi, emphasized the importance of coordination and intelligence sharing in accomplishing these missions.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding of Victor Force, highlighted the strategic importance of these neutralizations. The high-altitude positioning of terrorists, detected via intelligence, prompted proactive deployments, culminating in the elimination of six assailants, effectively disrupting their potential future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)