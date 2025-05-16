Microsoft Proposes Office Update to Appease EU Antitrust Concerns

In a move to settle a brewing antitrust dispute with the European Union, Microsoft has proposed a revised version of its Office suite that excludes Teams, offering it at a lower price. The tech giant aims to mitigate concerns while enhancing interoperability for competitors.

The European Commission, preparing for feedback sessions with businesses and consumers, will evaluate the proposal's potential approval. The solution emerges in response to a 2020 complaint by Slack, which accused Microsoft of unfair competition practices that could have incurred substantial penalties.

Nanna-Louise Linde, Microsoft's Vice President for European Government Affairs, announced the initiative in a blog post, emphasizing its intent to resolve issues completely and provide Europeans with more choices in productivity software.

