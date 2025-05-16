Left Menu

Microsoft Proposes Office Update to Appease EU Antitrust Concerns

Microsoft has proposed selling its Office suite without Teams at a reduced price to address EU antitrust concerns. The proposal includes better interoperability for rivals. This comes after a 2020 complaint by Slack, aiming to avoid potential fines. Feedback from rivals and customers will be sought by the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to settle a brewing antitrust dispute with the European Union, Microsoft has proposed a revised version of its Office suite that excludes Teams, offering it at a lower price. The tech giant aims to mitigate concerns while enhancing interoperability for competitors.

The European Commission, preparing for feedback sessions with businesses and consumers, will evaluate the proposal's potential approval. The solution emerges in response to a 2020 complaint by Slack, which accused Microsoft of unfair competition practices that could have incurred substantial penalties.

Nanna-Louise Linde, Microsoft's Vice President for European Government Affairs, announced the initiative in a blog post, emphasizing its intent to resolve issues completely and provide Europeans with more choices in productivity software.

(With inputs from agencies.)

