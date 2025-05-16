Greece's Growth-Linked Debt Buyback Spurs Investor Concerns

Investors in Greece's GDP-linked debt have banded together following the government's announcement of a buyback plan. The move aims to reclaim outstanding warrants due in 2042, offering a call price of just over 25 cents on the euro.

The concerned group, representing large institutional holders, controls over 40% of these warrants. They have raised doubts about the calculation of the call price and are currently seeking judgment from an English court on its legal standing.

This action by Greece is part of a broader strategy to address remnants of its debt crisis years, yet investors are wary due to potential financial implications. Similar debt instruments have been issued in past global economic restructurings.

