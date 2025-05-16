Left Menu

Arson Attack on British PM's Residence: Ukrainian Suspect in Custody

A Ukrainian man, Roman Lavrynovych, faces three charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Despite denying the charges, Lavrynovych remains in custody, awaiting a plea hearing. The fires have been labeled an attack on democracy by political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:56 IST
  • United Kingdom

A Ukrainian national has been detained following accusations of setting fire to properties associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The suspect, Roman Lavrynovych, appeared in court and is facing three arson charges, each intended to endanger life.

Despite his denial of the acts, Lavrynovych's case has been escalated to the Counter Terrorism Division due to the alleged attack's potential threats to state security. No casualties were reported in the incidents, which occurred over five days in North London.

Political figures have united in condemning the attacks, viewed as direct affronts to democratic principles. The severity of the accusations highlights ongoing concerns over security vulnerabilities faced by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

