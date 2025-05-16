Arson Attack on British PM's Residence: Ukrainian Suspect in Custody

A Ukrainian national has been detained following accusations of setting fire to properties associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The suspect, Roman Lavrynovych, appeared in court and is facing three arson charges, each intended to endanger life.

Despite his denial of the acts, Lavrynovych's case has been escalated to the Counter Terrorism Division due to the alleged attack's potential threats to state security. No casualties were reported in the incidents, which occurred over five days in North London.

Political figures have united in condemning the attacks, viewed as direct affronts to democratic principles. The severity of the accusations highlights ongoing concerns over security vulnerabilities faced by political figures.

