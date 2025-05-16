Left Menu

Currency Hidden in Aluminum: Geetha's Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Geetha, a woman passenger, was caught attempting to smuggle 200,000 Saudi Riyal through Nedumbassery International Airport. Disguised in aluminum foil packets in her checked baggage, the currencies valued at ₹44.4 lakh were discovered by Customs officials. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:06 IST
Currency Hidden in Aluminum: Geetha's Smuggling Attempt Foiled
smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Nedumbassery International Airport intercepted an attempted smuggling operation on Thursday night when passenger Geetha tried to board a flight to Dubai.

In a statement, officials detailed that Geetha concealed 200,000 Saudi Riyal, approximately valued at Rs 44,40,000, in aluminum foil packets within her checked baggage.

The concealed foreign currency was seized, and Geetha was subsequently booked. An investigation into the smuggling attempt is now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025