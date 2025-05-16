Currency Hidden in Aluminum: Geetha's Smuggling Attempt Foiled
Geetha, a woman passenger, was caught attempting to smuggle 200,000 Saudi Riyal through Nedumbassery International Airport. Disguised in aluminum foil packets in her checked baggage, the currencies valued at ₹44.4 lakh were discovered by Customs officials. The case is under investigation.
Customs officials at Nedumbassery International Airport intercepted an attempted smuggling operation on Thursday night when passenger Geetha tried to board a flight to Dubai.
In a statement, officials detailed that Geetha concealed 200,000 Saudi Riyal, approximately valued at Rs 44,40,000, in aluminum foil packets within her checked baggage.
The concealed foreign currency was seized, and Geetha was subsequently booked. An investigation into the smuggling attempt is now in progress.
