Currency Hidden in Aluminum: Geetha's Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Customs officials at Nedumbassery International Airport intercepted an attempted smuggling operation on Thursday night when passenger Geetha tried to board a flight to Dubai.

In a statement, officials detailed that Geetha concealed 200,000 Saudi Riyal, approximately valued at Rs 44,40,000, in aluminum foil packets within her checked baggage.

The concealed foreign currency was seized, and Geetha was subsequently booked. An investigation into the smuggling attempt is now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)