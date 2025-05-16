Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Iran and E3 Talks Stall as Snapback Looms

Diplomats from Iran and the E3 countries (Britain, France, and Germany) discussed the 2015 nuclear deal in Istanbul. The talks come ahead of potential U.S.-Iran negotiations and a looming 'snapback mechanism' deadline. If no agreement is reached by October, U.N. sanctions on Tehran could be reinstated. Relations remain strained due to Iran's missile program and other geopolitical issues.

16-05-2025
Diplomats from Iran and the three European powers, known as the E3, convened in Istanbul on Friday to discuss the stalled 2015 nuclear deal, according to Iran's deputy foreign minister. While details of the progress remain scarce, the meeting signals ongoing diplomatic attempts amid a tense geopolitical climate.

The E3, comprising Britain, France, and Germany, has the option to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move referred to as the 'snapback mechanism,' should the nuclear agreement falter. Diplomatic sources indicate that a substantial deal must be reached by August to prevent this scenario, with the deadline fast approaching on October 18.

Despite these discussions, relations have soured due to Iran's missile program and political alignments, notably its support for Russia's actions in Ukraine. The E3 aims to synchronize efforts with the United States, especially after the latest U.S.-Iran negotiation round concluded without substantive progress.

