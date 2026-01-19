Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine's Struggle for Peace at Davos

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, reported ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about ending the war with Russia. Talks are set to continue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on security and post-war recovery plans. President Zelenskiy highlighted Russia's aggression, hindering diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 01:44 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine's Struggle for Peace at Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, announced ongoing talks with U.S. officials aimed at resolving the nearly four-year conflict with Russia. The dialogue is set to continue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, exploring security guarantees and post-war reconstruction for Ukraine.

Umerov detailed discussions with a U.S. team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that emphasized practical implementation mechanisms. He expressed concern over recent Russian attacks damaging Ukraine's energy infrastructure, affecting thousands.

President Zelenskiy condemned Russia's actions, arguing they demonstrate a lack of diplomatic interest. Intelligence reports warn of potential Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. The allegations remain unacknowledged by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
2
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
3
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
4
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026