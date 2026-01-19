High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine's Struggle for Peace at Davos

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, announced ongoing talks with U.S. officials aimed at resolving the nearly four-year conflict with Russia. The dialogue is set to continue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, exploring security guarantees and post-war reconstruction for Ukraine.

Umerov detailed discussions with a U.S. team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that emphasized practical implementation mechanisms. He expressed concern over recent Russian attacks damaging Ukraine's energy infrastructure, affecting thousands.

President Zelenskiy condemned Russia's actions, arguing they demonstrate a lack of diplomatic interest. Intelligence reports warn of potential Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. The allegations remain unacknowledged by Russia.

