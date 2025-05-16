Celebi Challenges India's Revocation of Security Clearance
Celebi, an airport ground handling provider, has filed a legal challenge against India's decision to revoke its security clearance. The move cites vague national security concerns, potentially impacting 3,791 jobs. Celebi argues the decision lacks justifiable reasons and threatens investor confidence.
In a significant development, Turkey-based Celebi is taking legal action against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, highlighting concerns about undefined national security issues.
The government cited national security interests amid heightened public sentiments regarding Turkey's position on the India-Pakistan conflict. With potential effects on 3,791 jobs and investor trust, Celebi argues the decision was made without prior notice.
Celebi emphasizes that its shareholders are from Turkey, but global reputable companies hold majority control, distancing it from Turkish governmental influence. The Delhi High Court is set to consider the case.
