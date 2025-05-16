Left Menu

Celebi Challenges India's Revocation of Security Clearance

Celebi, an airport ground handling provider, has filed a legal challenge against India's decision to revoke its security clearance. The move cites vague national security concerns, potentially impacting 3,791 jobs. Celebi argues the decision lacks justifiable reasons and threatens investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Turkey-based Celebi is taking legal action against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, highlighting concerns about undefined national security issues.

The government cited national security interests amid heightened public sentiments regarding Turkey's position on the India-Pakistan conflict. With potential effects on 3,791 jobs and investor trust, Celebi argues the decision was made without prior notice.

Celebi emphasizes that its shareholders are from Turkey, but global reputable companies hold majority control, distancing it from Turkish governmental influence. The Delhi High Court is set to consider the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

