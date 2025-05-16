Celebi Challenges India's Revocation of Security Clearance

In a significant development, Turkey-based Celebi is taking legal action against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, highlighting concerns about undefined national security issues.

The government cited national security interests amid heightened public sentiments regarding Turkey's position on the India-Pakistan conflict. With potential effects on 3,791 jobs and investor trust, Celebi argues the decision was made without prior notice.

Celebi emphasizes that its shareholders are from Turkey, but global reputable companies hold majority control, distancing it from Turkish governmental influence. The Delhi High Court is set to consider the case.

