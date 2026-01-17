Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Manish Sisodia's 2020 Election Victory

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition against AAP leader Manish Sisodia's 2020 election victory, noting the petitioner, Pratap Chandra, failed to provide specific material facts. The court found no evidence that Sisodia's campaign violated laws, nor did his undisclosed FIR amount to a pending criminal case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:04 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Manish Sisodia's 2020 Election Victory
Election
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of AAP leader Manish Sisodia from Patparganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly elections. Justice Jasmeet Singh ruled that the petitioner, Pratap Chandra, who contested the election under the Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party banner, did not establish any specific cause of action.

Chandra claimed Sisodia won the seat by violating election laws, securing 70,163 votes against his own 95, and continued campaigning during the silence period. However, the court stated that allegations were general and unsupported by necessary facts. Furthermore, the photographs provided only displayed generic party hoardings without direct ties to Sisodia.

The court concluded that the undisclosed FIR against Sisodia in the nomination did not constitute a pending criminal case, as no charges were framed. It emphasized that a statutory obligation to disclose arises only when charges are formally brought or cognizance is taken by a court, ensuring transparency for voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026