Delhi High Court Upholds Manish Sisodia's 2020 Election Victory

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the election of AAP leader Manish Sisodia from Patparganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly elections. Justice Jasmeet Singh ruled that the petitioner, Pratap Chandra, who contested the election under the Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party banner, did not establish any specific cause of action.

Chandra claimed Sisodia won the seat by violating election laws, securing 70,163 votes against his own 95, and continued campaigning during the silence period. However, the court stated that allegations were general and unsupported by necessary facts. Furthermore, the photographs provided only displayed generic party hoardings without direct ties to Sisodia.

The court concluded that the undisclosed FIR against Sisodia in the nomination did not constitute a pending criminal case, as no charges were framed. It emphasized that a statutory obligation to disclose arises only when charges are formally brought or cognizance is taken by a court, ensuring transparency for voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)