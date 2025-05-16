NCP Leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Questioned for Five Hours in Extortion Case
NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was interrogated by police for five hours concerning an extortion case involving a woman accused of demanding money from Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore. Nimbalkar allegedly communicated with three accused individuals, including the woman, and maintained that their conversations were strictly political.
NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar faced an intense five-hour police interrogation on Friday concerning an extortion case in which a woman allegedly tried to extort money from Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore.
According to officials, Nimbalkar reportedly interacted with three of the accused individuals in the case, including the woman who accused the BJP minister of harassment. Initial police findings revealed that Nimbalkar had multiple phone conversations with the accused between January and March, before the woman's arrest.
During questioning, Nimbalkar insisted that his discussions with the accused were solely about political matters. Police investigation revealed that in March, the woman was caught accepting an alleged extortion sum of Rs 1 crore to resolve her accusations against the minister. A journalist is also implicated in the case.
