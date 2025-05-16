Postal Ballot Controversy: CPI(M) Veteran Faces Legal Action

A legal case has been registered against CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran under the Representation of People Act and the Indian Penal Code. The action stems from his controversial comments about the alleged unsealing of postal ballots during the 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha.

The remarks sparked an Election Commission investigation, with Sudhakaran later retracting his statements and describing them as partly fictional. Despite this, the CPI(M) state secretariat highlighted the importance of careful communication from its members.

The allegations against Sudhakaran include forgery and other offenses, with potential penalties ranging from a few months to seven years. This incident has caused significant political ripples, with party officials distancing themselves from any claims of electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)