Global Anti-Doping Experts Unite in India for High-Level WADA Intelligence Workshop

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India, with active support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, successfully hosted the prestigious World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) Workshop from 12 to 16 May 2025 in New Delhi. This high-level international event marked a significant milestone in global anti-doping cooperation and was held under the aegis of WADA, in collaboration with INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia.

An International Gathering of Integrity and Enforcement Leaders

The workshop drew participants from six countries, bringing together a formidable mix of anti-doping and law enforcement professionals. Representatives from National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and security agencies from India, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines were joined by officials from the South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization (SARADO). This diverse cohort of experts and stakeholders underscored the truly international nature of the event and the shared commitment to clean sport across the region.

Building Capacity Through Advanced Intelligence Training

Spanning five intensive days, the workshop featured a series of in-depth training modules and interactive sessions. These were tailored to develop critical investigative competencies among participants and included topics such as:

Strategic intelligence functions and advanced investigative techniques

Confidential source development and management

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) methodologies

Analytical tools and interviewing strategies for anti-doping investigations

Each session was designed to foster not only technical expertise but also regional cooperation and the sharing of best practices, crucial for tackling sophisticated doping networks that often span multiple jurisdictions.

Leadership Remarks Highlight Long-Term Vision

Shri Anant Kumar, Director General of NADA India, spoke proudly about the event’s success and its potential ripple effects: “NADA India is honored to have hosted WADA, INTERPOL, Sport Integrity Australia, and our counterparts from the Asian region. The insights gained and the networks formed this week will be instrumental in shaping robust intelligence and investigative capacities across South Asia.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Günter Younger, Director of Intelligence and Investigations at WADA, emphasized the long-term regional and global impact: “We are pleased with the progress achieved in this part of the world. Through the Intelligence & Investigations Capability and Capacity Building Project, we’re not only supporting clean sport here, but we’re reinforcing the global integrity framework for all athletes.”

A Strategic Initiative with Long-Term Vision

This workshop is part of WADA’s broader Capability and Capacity Building Project, aimed at strengthening the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN). The initiative plays a pivotal role in facilitating cooperation between NADOs, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to detect, deter, and dismantle doping operations more effectively.

With India emerging as a regional hub for such advanced training initiatives, this event reinforced the nation’s leadership in fostering clean and fair sport not only at home but throughout Asia and Oceania.

Next Steps: Continued Engagement in July 2025

In recognition of the workshop’s success and the demand for continued regional collaboration, WADA announced that a second workshop is scheduled to take place in India in July 2025. This upcoming session will further strengthen the intelligence ecosystem and provide additional training opportunities to a new cohort of anti-doping professionals.

A Step Forward in Global Anti-Doping Solidarity

The WADA I&I Workshop in New Delhi marked a watershed moment in regional anti-doping intelligence and investigation efforts. As doping techniques evolve and become increasingly complex, the importance of such global partnerships cannot be overstated. With India taking a proactive role, and institutions like INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia contributing to the knowledge exchange, the fight for clean sport is gaining momentum—regionally and globally.