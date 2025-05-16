Left Menu

ICC Chief Prosecutor Takes Leave Amid Misconduct Probe

ICC's Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan steps down temporarily amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Khan denies coercing a female aide but faces an ongoing investigation. Women's rights advocates welcome the move, while Khan's hiatus temporarily shifts management responsibilities to deputy prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:53 IST
ICC Chief Prosecutor Takes Leave Amid Misconduct Probe
Karim Khan
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has temporarily stepped down while facing an investigation over sexual misconduct allegations, according to a court announcement on Friday.

Khan adamantly denied the claims, which include coercing an aide into a sexual relationship and groping her. Amid the allegations, women's rights organizations have voiced approval of Khan's temporary leave.

The court's management duties will now be handled by the deputy prosecutors as the investigation continues under the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

