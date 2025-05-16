ICC Chief Prosecutor Takes Leave Amid Misconduct Probe

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has temporarily stepped down while facing an investigation over sexual misconduct allegations, according to a court announcement on Friday.

Khan adamantly denied the claims, which include coercing an aide into a sexual relationship and groping her. Amid the allegations, women's rights organizations have voiced approval of Khan's temporary leave.

The court's management duties will now be handled by the deputy prosecutors as the investigation continues under the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services.

