Collegian Duped in Instagram Cyber Scam

A college student lost Rs 2.74 lakh to cyber fraudsters after following a suspicious Instagram link for adult services. Initially paying Rs 4,999, the student was threatened by a caller posing as a police officer, leading to the substantial transfer. A case has been lodged for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a troubling incident reflecting the dangers of online scams, a Mumbai college student has fallen victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.74 lakh. The scam began when the student clicked on an Instagram link offering adult services for Rs 2,000.

Initially paying only Rs 4,999, the victim was coerced into transferring more money after receiving a threatening call from someone claiming to be a police officer, alleging the student of misconduct.

Driven by fear, the student made further payments, eventually realizing the scam. Authorities at Bhandup police station have registered a case against the unidentified fraudsters, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

