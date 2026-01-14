Constable Conned: Online Scam Costs Azamgarh Officer Over 5 Lakh
A police case has been filed against unknown individuals who reportedly posed as e-commerce firm operators to deceive an Azamgarh constable out of Rs 5.43 lakh. Lured by the promise of high returns, the constable invested through a Telegram link, only to find his funds and account vanished.
An Azamgarh constable has fallen victim to an elaborate online scam, losing Rs 5.43 lakh. A case has been registered against unidentified fraudsters who masqueraded as representatives of a reputed e-commerce company.
The FIR was lodged by Antalesh Kumar from Pachhua village, who was convinced to invest by a Telegram link purportedly from the company's Mumbai headquarters. The investments spanned from July 31 to December 29, 2025.
Subsequent attempts to withdraw the funds revealed that the money was inaccessible and the account deleted, prompting police to probe deeper into the case, said Rasra Kotwali in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh.