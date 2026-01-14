Constable Conned: Online Scam Costs Azamgarh Officer Over 5 Lakh

An Azamgarh constable has fallen victim to an elaborate online scam, losing Rs 5.43 lakh. A case has been registered against unidentified fraudsters who masqueraded as representatives of a reputed e-commerce company.

The FIR was lodged by Antalesh Kumar from Pachhua village, who was convinced to invest by a Telegram link purportedly from the company's Mumbai headquarters. The investments spanned from July 31 to December 29, 2025.

Subsequent attempts to withdraw the funds revealed that the money was inaccessible and the account deleted, prompting police to probe deeper into the case, said Rasra Kotwali in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh.