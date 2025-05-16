Left Menu

Tragedy in Sargodha: Ahmadi Doctor Targeted

In Punjab province, Pakistan, Dr. Sheikh Mahmood, a senior gastroenterologist from the Ahmadi community, was allegedly shot dead in a private hospital. This marks the third such incident in two months. The attack is suspected to be faith-based, with possible links to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:48 IST
A senior doctor from the Ahmadi minority community in Pakistan was reportedly shot dead over his faith in Punjab province, according to local police on Friday.

Dr Sheikh Mahmood, aged 58, a senior gastroenterologist from the Ahmadi community, was killed at a private hospital in Sargodha, around 200 kilometers from Lahore. The police suspect the motive was religiously motivated.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan suggests that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan might be linked to the crime as Dr. Mahmood had faced threats from religious extremists in Sargodha. The community urges the government to take decisive action against such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

