Tragedy in Sargodha: Ahmadi Doctor Targeted
In Punjab province, Pakistan, Dr. Sheikh Mahmood, a senior gastroenterologist from the Ahmadi community, was allegedly shot dead in a private hospital. This marks the third such incident in two months. The attack is suspected to be faith-based, with possible links to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A senior doctor from the Ahmadi minority community in Pakistan was reportedly shot dead over his faith in Punjab province, according to local police on Friday.
Dr Sheikh Mahmood, aged 58, a senior gastroenterologist from the Ahmadi community, was killed at a private hospital in Sargodha, around 200 kilometers from Lahore. The police suspect the motive was religiously motivated.
Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan suggests that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan might be linked to the crime as Dr. Mahmood had faced threats from religious extremists in Sargodha. The community urges the government to take decisive action against such violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmadi
- doctor
- targeted
- Pakistan
- Sargodha
- faith-based
- violence
- Tehreek-e-Labbaik
- TLP
- minority
ALSO READ
Haiti’s Spiraling Gang Violence Devastates Women’s Lives Amid National Crisis
Violence in Damascus Countryside and Suweyda Highlights Syria’s Fragile Peace Prospects
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance
Guterres condemns violence against civilians in Syria, urges Israel to stop attacks
Tragedy Strikes at Southern California Technical College: Workplace Violence Unfolds