Tragic Clashes: Labourer Killed Over Debt in Delhi

A monetary dispute led to the tragic death of Md Munchun, a 30-year-old labourer, in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. His younger brother, Md Afsar, also suffered injuries in the altercation.

The incident occurred over an unpaid debt of Rs 35,000 that Munchun owed to his colleagues. A heated confrontation ensued, resulting in the fatal stabbing of Munchun and injuries to his brother. The Delhi police have arrested four of the accused, while two others are still at large.

The police are actively searching for the remaining suspects, as investigations continue into the violent encounter that has shocked the local community. Authorities urge the public to come forward with any information that could aid in apprehending the fugitives.

