Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Las Vegas Gym

A tragic shooting unfolded Friday afternoon at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city's west side, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring at least three others, according to Las Vegas police.

Authorities confirmed one victim died on-site as the gunfire erupted. The suspect in the incident also died at a local hospital, leaving no ongoing threat to the public, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh. Meanwhile, a heavy police presence cordoned off the area along North Rainbow Boulevard.

Three injured individuals were transported to local hospitals, with one reported in critical condition. As investigations continue to uncover the motive behind the shooting, eyewitness Claudio Vigani recounted the alarm and urgency of the situation, sharing his experience of the chaos within the gym to KLAS-TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)