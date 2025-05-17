Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Las Vegas Gym

A shooting at the Las Vegas Athletic Club resulted in two deaths and at least three injuries. The suspect is dead, and police are investigating the motive. Eyewitness accounts describe chaos as the incident unfolded on Friday afternoon. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 17-05-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 07:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Las Vegas Gym
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic shooting unfolded Friday afternoon at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city's west side, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring at least three others, according to Las Vegas police.

Authorities confirmed one victim died on-site as the gunfire erupted. The suspect in the incident also died at a local hospital, leaving no ongoing threat to the public, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh. Meanwhile, a heavy police presence cordoned off the area along North Rainbow Boulevard.

Three injured individuals were transported to local hospitals, with one reported in critical condition. As investigations continue to uncover the motive behind the shooting, eyewitness Claudio Vigani recounted the alarm and urgency of the situation, sharing his experience of the chaos within the gym to KLAS-TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025