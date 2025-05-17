Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: SIA Raids Multiple Locations

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at multiple locations including Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal, and Srinagar. These actions are part of an intensified crackdown on terror-related activities in the region, officials reported on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a series of raids across several districts in Kashmir on Saturday.

The targeted locations included Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal, and the capital, Srinagar. These actions follow a strategic effort to curb terrorism-related activities in the region.

Officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign aimed at eradicating the threat of terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

