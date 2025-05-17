Crackdown in Kashmir: SIA Raids Multiple Locations
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at multiple locations including Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal, and Srinagar. These actions are part of an intensified crackdown on terror-related activities in the region, officials reported on Saturday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a series of raids across several districts in Kashmir on Saturday.
The targeted locations included Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal, and the capital, Srinagar. These actions follow a strategic effort to curb terrorism-related activities in the region.
Officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign aimed at eradicating the threat of terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.
