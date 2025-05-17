Crackdown in Kashmir: SIA Raids Multiple Locations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a series of raids across several districts in Kashmir on Saturday.

The targeted locations included Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal, and the capital, Srinagar. These actions follow a strategic effort to curb terrorism-related activities in the region.

Officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing campaign aimed at eradicating the threat of terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)