Left Menu

Tragic Park Murder: A Teen's Life Cut Short

Two individuals, including a minor, were arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Seelampur, Delhi. Police discovered the victim during a routine patrol at a local park. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing with the apprehension of suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:24 IST
Tragic Park Murder: A Teen's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking murder of a 16-year-old boy has sent ripples through the community of Seelampur in northeast Delhi. Police reported on Saturday that two people, including a minor, have been taken into custody concerning the crime.

The grisly discovery was made late Thursday night when local authorities, on a routine patrol, stumbled upon the lifeless body in Central Park. The teen, identified as Rehan, was found bloodied between a bench and a walkway.

Prompt action by authorities led to the victim being transported to the nearby JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case, and forensic experts have gathered evidence to help solve the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025