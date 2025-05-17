Tragic Park Murder: A Teen's Life Cut Short

The shocking murder of a 16-year-old boy has sent ripples through the community of Seelampur in northeast Delhi. Police reported on Saturday that two people, including a minor, have been taken into custody concerning the crime.

The grisly discovery was made late Thursday night when local authorities, on a routine patrol, stumbled upon the lifeless body in Central Park. The teen, identified as Rehan, was found bloodied between a bench and a walkway.

Prompt action by authorities led to the victim being transported to the nearby JPC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have registered a case, and forensic experts have gathered evidence to help solve the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)