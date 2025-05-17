Left Menu

International Drug Peddler Arrested in Bengaluru's Tech Hub

A foreign national named Daniel Arinze Okwosha was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly distributing MDMA to college students and IT employees. Authorities seized 2.58 kg of MDMA, worth Rs 4 crore. Okwosha operated with local and interstate contacts; his accomplice remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:11 IST
Bengaluru police have detained a foreign national, Daniel Arinze Okwosha, on serious charges of distributing synthetic drugs among the city's college students and IT workforce. The arrest comes after a significant raid that uncovered MDMA worth Rs 4 crore.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, the Central Crime Branch raided Okwosha's residence, recovering 1.48 kg of white MDMA crystals and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals. The operation was a part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the tech hub.

Okwosha had entered India in December 2023 on a business visa and was residing in Soladevanahalli. While the main suspect is in custody, police continue the search for his accomplice, who evaded arrest and is believed to be part of the drug network supplying narcotics across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

