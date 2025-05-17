International Drug Peddler Arrested in Bengaluru's Tech Hub

Bengaluru police have detained a foreign national, Daniel Arinze Okwosha, on serious charges of distributing synthetic drugs among the city's college students and IT workforce. The arrest comes after a significant raid that uncovered MDMA worth Rs 4 crore.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, the Central Crime Branch raided Okwosha's residence, recovering 1.48 kg of white MDMA crystals and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals. The operation was a part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the tech hub.

Okwosha had entered India in December 2023 on a business visa and was residing in Soladevanahalli. While the main suspect is in custody, police continue the search for his accomplice, who evaded arrest and is believed to be part of the drug network supplying narcotics across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)