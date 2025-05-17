Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Constable Loses Life in Courageous Canal Chase

A constable named Manoj lost his life due to an electric shock after jumping into a canal during a pursuit of criminals in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred following a vehicle collision with an electric pole. Efforts continue to apprehend two escaped criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A constable tragically died from an electric shock after leaping into a canal while pursuing criminals in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, according to police reports on Saturday.

Bijnor SP Abhishek detailed that the incident unfolded at Gadhi crossroad on Nagina road, where miscreants assaulted a truck driver on Friday night. PRV constables Manoj, 38, and Ganga Ram arrived at the scene, prompting the criminals to flee in a car after firing shots.

Their getaway vehicle lost control near Salamabad-Bharaira, collided with an electric pole, and ended up in a canal. Unaware of a snapped electric wire, both constables followed them into the water. Timely police intervention cut electricity to rescue both officers, but sadly, Constable Manoj was pronounced dead upon hospital arrival, while Ganga Ram remains in treatment.

The police captured one injured criminal, Neeraj, at the scene, while two accomplices managed to escape. Authorities are actively searching for the fugitives, and Manoj's body has been dispatched for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

