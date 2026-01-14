British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

British Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood expressed her lack of confidence in a prominent police officer following a controversial decision to bar Israeli soccer fans from attending a match in England last year. The recommendation sparked diplomatic tensions amid heightened unrest due to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

The decision faced strong condemnation from both the British and Israeli governments, and critics accused the police of misusing intelligence, thus damaging public trust. Mahmood asserted in parliament that this reflected a leadership crisis within the West Midlands Police.

Although Mahmood cannot directly dismiss police chiefs, she is advocating for new legislation to allow ministerial intervention in cases of significant leadership failings. A report revealed errors in intelligence assessments but found no evidence of antisemitic motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)