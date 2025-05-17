Bordered by Conflict: Lives Shattered on Jammu's Edge

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control, residents of villages in Jammu's Khour-Pargwal sector are grappling with the aftermath of severe artillery shelling from Pakistan. The attack, which followed India's Operation Sindoor, has left many homeless, prompting urgent pleas for government intervention.

In the wake of the recent violence, thousands have fled to relief camps. Kamla Devi, a local whose home was ravaged, expressed distress over the dire living conditions and the need for immediate support. Her sentiments are echoed by others who are frustrated with the repeated failures of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing conflict.

Community leaders and affected individuals, including former panchayat member Joginder Lal, are now calling for decisive military action. Meanwhile, local authorities, led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, are assessing damages and expediting relief efforts, as the demand for land and financial aid grows stronger among displaced families.

