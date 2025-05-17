Left Menu

Swift Relief Action Ordered by Yogi Adityanath Amid Uttar Pradesh Storms

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts following severe weather in the state. He emphasized quick distribution of aid, particularly where life or livestock has been lost. Officials are to assess crop damage and manage waterlogging issues with urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:27 IST
Swift Relief Action Ordered by Yogi Adityanath Amid Uttar Pradesh Storms
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent severe weather conditions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken decisive action to ensure swift relief for affected districts. Following storms, rain, and hail, he has directed local officials to prioritize immediate assistance to those impacted.

Officials have been tasked with visiting the hardest-hit areas to oversee relief operations and ensure that aid is delivered promptly. This includes the urgent disbursement of relief funds in the event of human or livestock fatalities due to natural disasters like lightning or heavy rainfall. Furthermore, medical assistance should be a priority for those injured in these incidents.

Adityanath emphasizes a two-pronged approach: conducting a thorough survey of crop damage to inform government response and ensuring water drainage systems address waterlogged areas effectively. The Chief Minister's directives aim to mitigate the disastrous impact of the adverse weather efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025