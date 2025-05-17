Swift Relief Action Ordered by Yogi Adityanath Amid Uttar Pradesh Storms

In response to recent severe weather conditions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken decisive action to ensure swift relief for affected districts. Following storms, rain, and hail, he has directed local officials to prioritize immediate assistance to those impacted.

Officials have been tasked with visiting the hardest-hit areas to oversee relief operations and ensure that aid is delivered promptly. This includes the urgent disbursement of relief funds in the event of human or livestock fatalities due to natural disasters like lightning or heavy rainfall. Furthermore, medical assistance should be a priority for those injured in these incidents.

Adityanath emphasizes a two-pronged approach: conducting a thorough survey of crop damage to inform government response and ensuring water drainage systems address waterlogged areas effectively. The Chief Minister's directives aim to mitigate the disastrous impact of the adverse weather efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)