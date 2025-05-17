Jammu and Kashmir Governor Raises Ex-Gratia Relief for Victims of Violence

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, announced a significant enhancement in ex-gratia relief for civilians and government employees who fall victim to violence. This increase comes alongside a broader policy shift towards securing and supporting the vulnerable populations of the region.

The revised compensations under the Security Related Expenditure scheme notably raise the aid provided in cases of death, disability, or injury, highlighting a substantial commitment by the regional government to alleviate the tribulations faced by affected families.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored the initiative as a testament to the government's unwavering dedication to upholding security and ensuring the well-being of those who serve and protect the Union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)