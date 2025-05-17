23 Terror Associates Detained under Public Safety Act in Srinagar

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the detention of 23 individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar. These individuals are linked to banned terror outfits and are accused of subversive activities and disturbing public order.

The accused have been moved to district jails in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal Jammu after formal detention orders were secured from the district magistrate's office in Srinagar, based on thorough dossiers prepared by the local police force.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to dismantling anti-national infrastructure, warning offenders that justice will be served. Numerous criminal cases have already been registered against the detained individuals, highlighting their persistent disruptive actions despite previous bail releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)