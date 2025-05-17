Left Menu

23 Terror Associates Detained under Public Safety Act in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 23 individuals associated with terror activities in Srinagar under the Public Safety Act. They are accused of subversive actions and public disturbances. After obtaining detention orders from the district magistrate, the accused were lodged in district jails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:21 IST
23 Terror Associates Detained under Public Safety Act in Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the detention of 23 individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar. These individuals are linked to banned terror outfits and are accused of subversive activities and disturbing public order.

The accused have been moved to district jails in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Balwal Jammu after formal detention orders were secured from the district magistrate's office in Srinagar, based on thorough dossiers prepared by the local police force.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to dismantling anti-national infrastructure, warning offenders that justice will be served. Numerous criminal cases have already been registered against the detained individuals, highlighting their persistent disruptive actions despite previous bail releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025