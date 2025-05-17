Harsh Malhotra Reviews Delhi-Dehradun Expressway; Project Nearing Completion

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, Shri Harsh Malhotra, today conducted an extensive inspection of the entire 210-kilometre stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway. Accompanied by senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the minister assessed the current progress and provided crucial directives aimed at accelerating the project's completion.

Significant Progress and Ministerial Assurance

During the inspection, Shri Malhotra expressed overall satisfaction with the pace and quality of work underway on the expressway. Emphasizing the importance of this mega project, he remarked that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is poised to transform connectivity between the national capital and Uttarakhand. Once operational, the expressway is expected to greatly decongest the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and ease traffic load on the overburdened Delhi-Meerut Expressway as well as other arterial highways in the region.

The Minister acknowledged several bottlenecks and logistical challenges reported by NHAI officials. In response, he urged all stakeholders to resolve these issues swiftly and adhere strictly to the project’s timeline. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the expressway is completed and opened to the public within the promised schedule.

Route Details and Connectivity Benefits

The expressway originates from the Akshardham Temple in Delhi and traverses key districts including Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, before reaching its terminal point at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

This new route will serve as a critical link for commuters and freight transport, enhancing regional connectivity while dramatically slashing travel time. The high-speed corridor, with a designed maximum speed of 100 km/h, will reduce the journey from Delhi to Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to an estimated 2.5 hours. This development is expected to boost tourism, logistics, and economic activities across Northern India.

Engineering Marvel and Environmental Commitment

At an estimated investment of ₹12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway stands out not just for its economic and logistical impact but also for its eco-sensitive design. As part of its route, the expressway includes Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor, stretching 12 kilometers through the Rajaji National Park. This elevated stretch ensures minimal disturbance to the park’s diverse wildlife, reflecting the Modi Government's strong emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development.

Additionally, the expressway will feature a spur towards Haridwar, further integrating the network with important pilgrimage and tourist destinations. This strategic linkage will also provide enhanced access to the Char Dham Highway, reinforcing connectivity to Uttarakhand’s revered pilgrimage circuit and nearby hill stations.

Project Timeline and Final Leg

NHAI officials informed the Minister that only final touches and minor construction segments remain, with full completion anticipated within the next 2 to 3 months. This aligns with the government's goal to inaugurate the expressway before the onset of the monsoon season.

Once operational, the expressway is set to become a model for future infrastructure projects in India, combining speed, safety, and sustainability.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a flagship project under India’s expanding expressway network. With its completion on the horizon, the corridor is poised to redefine interstate travel across the National Capital Region and the Himalayan foothills. Shri Harsh Malhotra’s hands-on inspection reinforces the government’s focus on delivering world-class infrastructure while upholding environmental stewardship.