Tragic End on Delhi's Roads: Taxi Driver Murdered Following Route Dispute
In Delhi's Rohini area, a taxi driver named Israfil was stabbed to death by an intoxicated passenger, Rohit, following an argument over the route. Police discovered the bloodstained car and body in fields near Savda village. Rohit was arrested, and investigations continue over the motive behind the crime.
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area when a 40-year-old taxi driver was fatally stabbed by an intoxicated passenger. Police identified the victim as Israfil, who suffered multiple stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by 23-year-old Rohit during a dispute over the route.
The crime came to light on May 15 when police received reports of a bloodstained car found abandoned near agricultural fields in Savda village. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel confirmed that a male body was discovered 50 meters from the vehicle.
Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, has been arrested and confessed during interrogation. Investigators are probing whether the murder was planned or the result of a spontaneous altercation, with the murder weapon yet to be located.
(With inputs from agencies.)
