Tragic End on Delhi's Roads: Taxi Driver Murdered Following Route Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area when a 40-year-old taxi driver was fatally stabbed by an intoxicated passenger. Police identified the victim as Israfil, who suffered multiple stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by 23-year-old Rohit during a dispute over the route.

The crime came to light on May 15 when police received reports of a bloodstained car found abandoned near agricultural fields in Savda village. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel confirmed that a male body was discovered 50 meters from the vehicle.

Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, has been arrested and confessed during interrogation. Investigators are probing whether the murder was planned or the result of a spontaneous altercation, with the murder weapon yet to be located.

(With inputs from agencies.)