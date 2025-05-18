Left Menu

Tragic End on Delhi's Roads: Taxi Driver Murdered Following Route Dispute

In Delhi's Rohini area, a taxi driver named Israfil was stabbed to death by an intoxicated passenger, Rohit, following an argument over the route. Police discovered the bloodstained car and body in fields near Savda village. Rohit was arrested, and investigations continue over the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:27 IST
Tragic End on Delhi's Roads: Taxi Driver Murdered Following Route Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area when a 40-year-old taxi driver was fatally stabbed by an intoxicated passenger. Police identified the victim as Israfil, who suffered multiple stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by 23-year-old Rohit during a dispute over the route.

The crime came to light on May 15 when police received reports of a bloodstained car found abandoned near agricultural fields in Savda village. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel confirmed that a male body was discovered 50 meters from the vehicle.

Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, has been arrested and confessed during interrogation. Investigators are probing whether the murder was planned or the result of a spontaneous altercation, with the murder weapon yet to be located.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025