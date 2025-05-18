Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Palm Springs: Authorities Investigating

An explosion in Palm Springs, California, at 11 am local time shook the city, prompting police and firefighters to respond urgently. Residents were warned to steer clear of the North Indian Canyon Drive area. Witness Nima Tabrizi described the blast as feeling like a bomb with human remains discovered.

An explosion at 11 am shook the city of Palm Springs, California, prompting an emergency response from police and firefighters. The blast area around North Indian Canyon Drive has been cordoned off, and residents are advised to avoid the scene as investigations continue.

Witness Nima Tabrizi, a local from Santa Monica, recounted the terrifying experience inside a nearby cannabis dispensary. "The building just shook, and we go outside and there's a massive cloud of smoke," he recalled, likening the explosion to a bomb. The unsettling scene included the discovery of human remains.

Palm Springs is known for its upscale ambiance, celebrity history, and proximity to Los Angeles, situated about two hours to the west. This incident has shaken the luxurious community, famous for its resorts in the desert landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

