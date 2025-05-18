Escalation in Gaza: A Deadly Day of Airstrikes
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 24 Palestinian casualties, including women and children. The strikes occurred amidst indirect ceasefire talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Hamas labeled the attack a 'brutal crime,' holding the U.S. accountable for the escalation.
In a significant escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.
The strike, which took place even as U.S.-backed ceasefire talks were underway, has drawn heavy criticism from Hamas, who have labeled it a 'new brutal crime.'
Mediators from Egypt and Qatar faced a challenging environment in their efforts to promote peace, as both sides remained steadfast in their demands, reflecting ongoing tension and a lack of progress in negotiations.
