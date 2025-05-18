Fatal Encounter: Infamous Truck Robber Shot Down

A notorious criminal, involved in the deadly robbery of a trailer truck transporting goods worth Rs 4 crore, succumbed to bullet injuries after a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

Santosh alias Raju, 38, a resident of Jaunpur, was injured during the Sunday evening encounter and died en route to the hospital, according to Director General of Police Prashant Kumar. The incident occurred on May 17, when Santosh and accomplices ambushed a truck, killing its driver Sanwarmal Meena.

The trailer truck, loaded with copper wire and valued at Rs 4 crore, was en route to Prayagraj from Gujarat's Valsad. Following recovery of stolen items and the vehicle, authorities are expediting efforts to arrest Santosh's partners in crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)