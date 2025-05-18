Left Menu

Syria's Defence Minister Calls for Armed Groups to Merge

Syria's defence minister urged small armed groups to merge with the security apparatus within 10 days or face measures, aiming to consolidate state power after Assad's fall. Efforts to unify military units are underway amid challenges from armed factions supporting or opposing interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria's Defence Minister has issued a firm directive to remaining small armed factions, urging them to integrate within the security apparatus in ten days to maintain state authority. This step comes six months following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defence minister, announced this at the weekend, emphasizing the integration of existing military units into a unified structure as a major leap towards stability. Abu Qasra underscored the urgent need for reluctant groups to comply and join the national framework.

Recent U.S. diplomatic engagement with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has resulted in lifting sanctions, bolstering Syria's recovery efforts. Internal unrest continues with violent skirmishes in Sunni and Druze communities as Syrian forces crack down on extremist cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

