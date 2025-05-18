Left Menu

Dramatic Dafi Toll Plaza Arrest

Two alleged cow smugglers were apprehended after an exchange of gunfire with police near Dafi toll plaza. They attempted to escape when they were intercepted during vehicle checks. Retaliatory police action left them injured. Authorities found 24 cows in their vehicle, leading to their arrest and hospital admission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:00 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dafi toll plaza, two men suspected of cow smuggling engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement officials on Sunday morning, resulting in their arrest.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on police as they tried to flee, prompting officers to return fire and injure the individuals, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police T Sarvanan informed reporters.

Following a tip-off, an intensive vehicle screening across the area led to these arrests, revealing 24 cows being transported illegally, ultimately landing the accused in a hospital under police custody.

