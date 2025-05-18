Dramatic Dafi Toll Plaza Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dafi toll plaza, two men suspected of cow smuggling engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement officials on Sunday morning, resulting in their arrest.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on police as they tried to flee, prompting officers to return fire and injure the individuals, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police T Sarvanan informed reporters.

Following a tip-off, an intensive vehicle screening across the area led to these arrests, revealing 24 cows being transported illegally, ultimately landing the accused in a hospital under police custody.

