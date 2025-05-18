Left Menu

Confidential Impediments: Nirav Modi's Challenging Extradition Saga

A London High Court judge denied Nirav Modi’s bail due to a 'confidential impediment' affecting his extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges. The exact nature of this impediment remains undisclosed, though it may involve an asylum application. Modi has been in London prison since March 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A London High Court judge has rejected the latest bail application from Nirav Modi, citing a 'confidential impediment' in the ongoing extradition process to India, where he faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

Justice Michael Fordham noted significant concerns that if granted bail, Modi might abscond, underscoring the high risks involved. Despite arguments from Modi's legal team referencing the 'long passage of time' without trial, the judge highlighted the complexities and constraints posed by the confidential proceedings.

The confidential matter has not been disclosed to the Crown Prosecution Service or the Indian government, although it is speculated to be related to an asylum application. Modi remains incarcerated in a London prison after multiple unsuccessful bail attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

