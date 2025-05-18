Dramatic Arrests in Noida: Trio Behind Bars After Fierce Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, Sector 39 police in Noida apprehended three men involved in a vehicle theft scheme. The operation escalated into a confrontation, resulting in one suspect, Nadeem, sustaining a bullet injury.

The suspects, on a scooty, opened fire on the police after being signaled to stop near the Som Bazar cut. Retreating to the forest area, Nadeem was wounded during retaliatory police gunfire, authorities confirmed.

Officers recovered a country-made pistol and items stolen from an SUV in Sector 36. Two other suspects, Akash alias Tomato and Ashish, were detained later. The investigation continues as officials link the group to multiple theft incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)