Dramatic Arrests in Noida: Trio Behind Bars After Fierce Police Encounter
Sector 39 police in Noida arrested three men involved in vehicle theft. An encounter ensued during the operation, injuring one accused. Police recovered a pistol and stolen items from an earlier incident. Two other suspects were apprehended later. The investigation continues as multiple theft cases are linked to the suspects.
In a dramatic turn of events, Sector 39 police in Noida apprehended three men involved in a vehicle theft scheme. The operation escalated into a confrontation, resulting in one suspect, Nadeem, sustaining a bullet injury.
The suspects, on a scooty, opened fire on the police after being signaled to stop near the Som Bazar cut. Retreating to the forest area, Nadeem was wounded during retaliatory police gunfire, authorities confirmed.
Officers recovered a country-made pistol and items stolen from an SUV in Sector 36. Two other suspects, Akash alias Tomato and Ashish, were detained later. The investigation continues as officials link the group to multiple theft incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
